ICE Catches, Deports French Fugitive Who Lived in New York Under False Name for Over a Decade

The 42-year-old man was convicted of a 1997 kidnapping, torture, and attempted murder of a man in Marseilles, France in 2002, and sentenced to life in prison, but ended up fleeing the country and eventually making his way into the US.

Samba Ndiaye, a French national who lived in the US under the alias ‘Mohamed Fall’, has finally been caught and deported by Immigration & Customs Enforcement after living in the US for well over a decade, the agency’s website has reported.

“This man was convicted in his home country of the heinous acts of kidnapping and attempted murder, living in our communities as if he was immune from facing his punishment in France,” Thomas Decker, an ICE spokesman, explained in a press statement.

According to the agency, although he had arrived in New York City in the early 2000s, and was arrested by ICE agents in June 2005 as a suspected illegal alien, Ndiaye was released on bail and placed on a list of people awaiting trial on their status.

In July 2008, an immigration judge who did not know his true identity ordered him deported, but the fugitive ended up staying and, in late 2012, was convicted in a court in Ohio for assault, resisting arrest, and impeding police officers, and given eight months in prison, which he served before being released again, this time under ICE supervision.

The man then continued to remain in the US without suspicion of his true identity as ICE officials tried to find his passport from Mauritania (the country he claimed to be from) until this past April, when French law enforcement contacted ICE officials and told them about their suspicions that ‘Mohamed Fall’ was actually Samba Ndiaye, a convicted French criminal.

Ndiaye was arrested by ICE a month later in Manhattan, and, after a fingerprint and photo check confirmed his identity, was deported to his home country last week via an ICE Air charter flight, where he was transferred to French law enforcement.

The Trump administration has taken a tough line on immigration, using executive orders to try to target virtually any unauthorised migrant living in the US, regardless of how long they’ve been in the country. Between January 2016 and September 2018, some 650,944 people have been removed from the country, with encounters, arrests and removals increasing under President Trump, according to a study by The Conversation. According to figures cited by Axios, ICE deported some 226,119 people in 2017, before jumping to over 250,000 in 2018. Despite his public image, President Obama was actually no slouch on illegal immigration either, and had been nicknamed the 'deporter in chief' before his term was up.