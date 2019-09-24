Sheriffs Searching For Missing Plane in Arkansas Washington County Amid Crash Reports

An eyewitness said that a small plane crashed south of Prairie Grove near Cove Creek Road earlier on Monday, according to Kelly Cantrell, spokeswoman for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

A witness reportedly saw a small plane go down at around 8:43 p.m. local time.

Local authorities also received another call reporting the same incident, the 5 News media outlet said. According to the media report, deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are currently using drones to search for the crashed plane south of Prairie Grove in Arkansas.

The wreckage site could be also reportedly located south of Strickler. There have been no official reports specifying the model of the crashed plane.

According to the local air traffic control, a red and white single-engine Cessna 150, registered to Wingnut Enterprises out of Allen, Texas, departed from Drake Field just around that time and date.

Information of a possible crashed plane was reported while the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was presenting at the Washington County Finance and Budget meeting, local media said.