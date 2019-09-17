Sen Graham Says Kavanaugh Will Not Be Impeached Over ‘Scurrilous' Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Sen. Lindsey Graham said on Monday that Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh won't be impeached amid a new allegation of sexual misconduct during his college years.

Graham defended Kavanaugh during a string of tweets, accusing Democrats of being "willing to ruin Justice Kavanagh's life for political gain."

"As Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, I promise you Justice Kavanaugh will not be impeached over these scurrilous accusations," Graham tweeted.

As Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, I promise you Justice Kavanaugh will not be impeached over these scurrilous accusations.https://t.co/MBpW3G8zOk — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 16, 2019

​He later added that “the latest attacks levelled against Brett Kavanaugh are beyond the pale.”

The latest attacks leveled against Brett Kavanaugh are beyond the pale.



My heart goes out to Justice Kavanaugh’s family for being forced to endure this ridiculous treatment once again. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 16, 2019

Republicans have defended Kavanaugh after The New York Times reported over the weekend that Max Stier, a classmate of Kavanaugh's at Yale University, alleged that Kavanaugh exposed himself at a party and that other students pushed Kavanaugh's genitals into the hand of a female student, apparently without her consent. The Times has subsequently added a correction to its piece that notes that friends of the woman allegedly involved in the incident with Kavanaugh during college say she does not recall it. The alleged victim also didn’t speak to the newspaper. Kavanaugh has denied wrongdoing.

US President Trump also praised Kavanaugh as a “great, brilliant man” at his campaign rally in New Mexico on Monday night and called the report published over the weekend detailing a sexual assault allegation against the justice a “smear story.”

“The left tries to threaten, bully, intimate Americans into submission. They use Democrat prosecutors and phony congressional committees whenever they can. They’ll do whatever they can to demean you, to libel you. They try to blacklist, coerce, cancel or destroy anyone who gets in their way. Look at what they’re doing today with Justice Kavanaugh,” he said to cheers from his supporters at the rally.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler didn’t give any concrete answer when asked about impeaching Kavanaugh, noting that FBI Director Christopher Wray was already expected to testify next month and that they will ask him about the FBI's investigation into the allegations against the Supreme Court justice.

"It's too early to form a judgment one way or another. We're going to start looking into this; we're going to start with the FBI director coming in front of us next month. And we have our hands full with impeaching the president right now. And that's going to take up our limited resources and time for awhile," Nadler told WNYC's Brian Lehrer.