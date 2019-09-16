Register
22:31 GMT +316 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Cellphone footage captures multiple US teenagers attacking Metro commuters

    Video: Multiple US Teens Arrested After Violently Pushing Man Onto Train Tracks

    © Screenshot/Evan Lambert
    US
    Get short URL
    121
    Subscribe

    A total of four teenagers were recently arrested by officers with Washington, DC’s Metro Transit Police Department in connection with an attack on a commuter who was viciously beaten and pushed onto train tracks.

    The violent altercation began on September 13 when the unidentified commuter, who was traveling on the Metro system’s Green Line, was randomly slapped by a teenager as the train headed toward major transfer station Gallery Place.

    However, the matter escalated even further after the rider got off at the line’s Navy Yard stop in an effort to pinpoint who it was that had struck him. Moments after stepping off the train, several teenagers encircled the commuter and began attacking him.

    ​Cellphone video captured by a nearby commuter shows the gaggle of teens chasing after the individual, punching and shoving him on the platform before ultimately sending him onto the empty train tracks. 

    At one point in the footage, two teenagers can be seen jumping down onto the tracks and appearing to approach their target to continue the brawl; however, the attackers are eventually seen hopping back onto the train platform before running away from the scene.

    The video cuts off with the beaten commuter sitting on the tracks. 

    Speaking to local news station Fox 5, the commuter explained that the attack, which resulted in a broken knee cap, has left him out of work until he is able to recover from his injuries.

    “People catch Metro every day from all walks of life, and if you can’t guarantee people’s safety - what good is your system?” he told the station, adding that he has no intention to ever ride the Metro system again.

    The four arrested minors are now facing aggravated assault charges in connection to the Friday incident. It’s unclear if the arrests were made at the scene or if further individuals will be sought.

    This incident, however, is just one of several Metro attacks to have made local news headlines. Earlier this year, law enforcement officials made arrests in cases that included a fatal stabbing, a sexual assault and an unprovoked attack on Metro riders, among other occurences.

    Related:

    Chief of UK's Second Biggest Trade Union Calls for Citizen's Arrest of Boris Johnson
    YouTuber Arrested Near Area 51 for Trying to Get Into Secret Base
    Johnson Advised Against Visiting Scotland at Risk of Citizen's Arrest Over Prorogation
    US Authorities Arrest Eight Indians Accused of Importing Millions of Opioid Pills
    Video: India Joins Elite Club After Naval Fighter Jet Passes Critical ‘Arrested Landing’ Test
    Tags:
    arrest, Police, DC Metro, Metro, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Girls wearing ballroom dresses at Southern Cultures in the Adler district of Sochi.
    Tenderness and Courage: Russian Cities With Most Beautiful Girls
    Blame It On The Bulb
    Blame It On The Bulb
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse