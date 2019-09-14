Ivanka Trump Reveals Origins of Her 'Moral Compass'

The president’s daughter’s words about what traits she inherited from her parents seemed to echo her speech at the Republican National Convention in 2016 where she told the audience how Donald Trump taught her "the importance of positive values".

US President Donald Trump’s daughter and adviser Ivanka offered an insight regarding her personality traits to the participants of a fundraiser in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Politico reports.

According to the media outlet, Ivanka made the reveal after being asked which traits she inherited from her parents.

In response, she said that it was her father who "passed onto her his moral compass", while her mother "gave her an example of how to be a powerful, successful woman."

In 2016, Ivanka also made a similar statement at the Republican National Convention where she told the audience how her father taught her and her siblings "the importance of positive values and a strong ethical compass."

Commenting on this development, the media outlet claimed that Ivanka’s appearance at the event signalled an effort by Trump and his allies to woo campaign donors "by sharing intimate, colourful details about this atypical White House".