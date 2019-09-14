Top Hostage Envoy Robert O’Brien on Trump’s Shortlist for Next National Security Adviser – Report

The top position has been vacant since the ouster of the hawkish John Bolton over “strong disagreements” on foreign policy issues, amid reports of Trump-Bolton clashes over North Korea, Iran and Venezuela. A new adviser is expected to be announced next week.

The contest for Donald Trump’s next national security adviser is underway, with the frontrunners including several high-profile members of his administration, The Washington Post reports.

According to the newspaper, the US president has interviewed his special envoy for hostage affairs, Robert O’Brien, his point man for Iran, Brian Hook, and Ricky Waddell, assistant to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

US officials with knowledge of the matter were quoted as saying that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is “quietly supporting” all three candidates.

O’Brien – who worked at the Department of State’s Public-Private Partnership for Justice Reform in Afghanistan under George W. Bush, was described by the insiders as a “safe choice,” given his good relations with colleagues at the State Department and Pentagon.

The loyalty of Brian Hook, who entered the State Department under the since-fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, was allegedly put into question during the vetting process, but Trump’s son-in-law/senior adviser Jared Kushner threw his weight behind the Iran special envoy.

Vice President Mike Pence’s national security adviser, Keith Kellogg, Donald Trump’s ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, and top negotiator for North Korea, Steve Biegun, are also said to be on the shortlist.

John Bolton, a former US ambassador to the United Nations who was instrumental in escalating tensions with Iran and Venezuela, quit the White House this week. Bolton was known as perhaps the most bellicose of top-tier Trump aides, who has unsuccessfully sought the overthrow of Iran's government and attempted to ramp up pressure on North Korea and Venezuela.

In announcing his departure, Trump said he and other members of the administration “disagreed strongly” with many of Bolton’s suggestions. Mike Pompeo promised that whoever succeeds Bolton, US foreign policy won’t “change in a material way.”