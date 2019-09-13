Congress Resolutions Show US ‘Frustration’ Over Whelan's Detention - Family

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Last week, Whelan’s lawyer Vladimir Zherebenkov said that the investigation into his case was complete and the defence was reviewing the case materials.

The family of US spy suspect Paul Whelan, detained in Moscow, are grateful to US lawmakers for expressing solidarity by introducing resolutions condemning the American’s detention, his brother David Whelan said on Friday.

“US Senators and Representatives gave Paul a public show of support yesterday", David said in a statement, adding that the lawmakers “are frustrated.”

On Thursday, bipartisan lawmakers in both chambers of the US Congress introduced resolutions calling on Moscow to release the accused spy or provide evidence of his crimes.

Whelan, who holds US, UK, Canadian and Irish citizenship, was arrested in Moscow in December 2018 on charges of espionage. According to information provided to the court, he had been visiting Russia regularly since 2007.

The former US marine has denied the espionage charges and insisted he was in Russia to attend a friend’s wedding. If convicted, he may face from 10 to 20 years in prison.