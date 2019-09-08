Video: Hundreds of 'Insane' Lightning Strikes Bring Chaos to Seattle

The skies in Seattle, a port city on the US West Coast, were lit up on Saturday night with literally hundreds of lightning strikes.
The storm was so intense that it caused power outages in thousands of households and resulted in many flights being diverted.
These lightning strikes are insane! This video was taken during Saturday night’s thunderstorm in Roy, Washington, south of Seattle. Thanks to KOMO viewer Kayle Ray for sending this in! Wow! ⛈🌩🌧 pic.twitter.com/qd3bACjqNG— Preston Phillips (@PrestonTVNews) September 8, 2019
Having way too much fun shooting the #lightning during this totally unique Seattle #thunderstorm 😍 #wawx #slomo pic.twitter.com/Vq4aznbSOL— Lisa Bregman (@LisaMBregman) September 8, 2019
A football game at Husky Stadium was delayed due to weather conditions and later the stadium was also hit by a power outage.
Husky Stadium right now... #LightningDelay @UW @UW_Football pic.twitter.com/464KaBfFOW— Keegan Hall (@KeeganHall) September 8, 2019
According to meteorologists, such thunderstorms are quite rare for the region.
MOMENTS AGO: #LIGHTNING over #SEATTLE. Taken from the #KOMONews Columbia Tower cam in downtown Seattle. #WAWX @komonews @abbyacone @ShannonODKOMO @realstevepool #KOMOLOZ pic.twitter.com/tRUGs4St5M— Danthetruckguy (@danthetruckguy) September 8, 2019
