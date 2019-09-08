Video: Hundreds of 'Insane' Lightning Strikes Bring Chaos to Seattle

According to the National Weather Service's station in Seattle, a thunderstorm lasted for more than three hours and over 1,200 lightning strikes were recorded during that time.

The skies in Seattle, a port city on the US West Coast, were lit up on Saturday night with literally hundreds of lightning strikes.

The storm was so intense that it caused power outages in thousands of households and resulted in many flights being diverted.

These lightning strikes are insane! This video was taken during Saturday night’s thunderstorm in Roy, Washington, south of Seattle. Thanks to KOMO viewer Kayle Ray for sending this in! Wow! ⛈🌩🌧 pic.twitter.com/qd3bACjqNG — Preston Phillips (@PrestonTVNews) September 8, 2019

​A football game at Husky Stadium was delayed due to weather conditions and later the stadium was also hit by a power outage.

​According to meteorologists, such thunderstorms are quite rare for the region.