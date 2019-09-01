'Like Never in History': First-Hand Videos Show Damage as Hurricane Dorian Crashes Into Bahamas

According to the Miami-based National Hurricane Centre, the Category 5 storm made landfall at Elbow Cay in the Abaco Islands at 1645 GMT with over 220 mph winds. Prime Minister Hubert Minnis warned that the Bahamas are facing a hurricane like 'never in history.'
Netizens took to Twitter to share videos of how the storm hit the areas near their homes.
1:42pm Abacos Islands 🇧🇸 #Dorian pic.twitter.com/H1q7AgPzmp— Juan Carlos Pedreira (@juancpedreira) September 1, 2019
Earlier, authorities declared a state of emergency in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. In some parts of Florida, residents were advised to evacuate, and schools were closed. Hurricane Dorian is expected to reach Florida by Monday evening.
Flooding like a #tsunami #Bahamas Category 5 #HurricaneDorian #Dorian #Dorian2019 🌊🌀👀 pic.twitter.com/BOIxdPRSmq— Máximo Alexander (@MaximoSPQR) September 1, 2019
Some believe that prayer is the only remaining option in the face of such a storm.
Yall pray fa Abaco.. cause Dorian has arrived pic.twitter.com/EtavFYKMcq— Tinker Bell🌼 (@QueenAnarchyy) September 1, 2019
This is in Marsh Harbour, Abaco In the The Bahamas 🇧🇸 being pounded by Hurricane Dorian on Sunday 1st September, 2019 at this time 🙏🏽#HurricaneDorian2019 #HurricaneDorian #hurricane #hurricandorian #weather #ClimateChange #242 #Bahamas pic.twitter.com/fPiAZG6rGl— 🇧🇸James Julmis🇧🇸 (@julmisjames) September 1, 2019
