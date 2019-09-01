'Like Never in History': First-Hand Videos Show Damage as Hurricane Dorian Crashes Into Bahamas

According to the latest reports, Hurricane Dorian has hit the Bahamas with 185 mph winds, which is believed to be the strongest in the area in modern times. The storm is expected to make landfall in Florida by Monday evening.

According to the Miami-based National Hurricane Centre, the Category 5 storm made landfall at Elbow Cay in the Abaco Islands at 1645 GMT with over 220 mph winds. Prime Minister Hubert Minnis warned that the Bahamas are facing a hurricane like 'never in history.'

Netizens took to Twitter to share videos of how the storm hit the areas near their homes.

​Earlier, authorities declared a state of emergency in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. In some parts of Florida, residents were advised to evacuate, and schools were closed. Hurricane Dorian is expected to reach Florida by Monday evening.

​Some believe that prayer is the only remaining option in the face of such a storm.