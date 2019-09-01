The epicenter of the earthquake was 43 miles west of Klukwan, a village of around 100 people. The earthquake had a depth of less than a mile.

No tsunami warning has been issued so far.

Reviewed magnitude is 5.0. The reviewed location is just a mile and half NW of the automatic location, which puts it right next to the M3.8 from two days ago. We have felt reports from Sitka to Whitehorse. The big red dot is today's M5, the overlapping yellow dot is the M3.8. pic.twitter.com/fKZoqcA6pO — Alaska Earthquake Center (@AKearthquake) 1 сентября 2019 г.

​According to social media accounts, the earthquake was felt in Whitehorse, the capital of the Yukon.

There were no reports of major damage.