Khalid Sheikh Mohammad, the alleged mastermind of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, will stand trial with four other men, on war-crimes charges at Washington's Cuba military base in Guantanamo Bay beginning early 2021, Fox News reported Friday, citing military judge Air Force Col. W. Shane Cohen.

According to the media report, citing the military judge, the start date is slated for 11 January 2021. The trial reportedly faces "a host of administrative and logistics challenges".

Mohammad and his associates are reportedly charged with crimes including terrorism, hijacking and 2,976 counts of murder for their roles in plotting and providing logistical support to the 11 September 2011 attack. They could get the death penalty if convicted at the military commission, which combines elements of civilian and military law, Fox News said.

In particular, the criminal case says, cited by Fox News, that Mohammad - claimed to be a senior al-Qaeda figure - was the mastermind behind the 11 September attacks in which 19 men hijacked four commercial US airliners.

According to Fox News, the other four associates are Mohammad's nephew, Ammar al-Baluchi, Walid bin Attash and Ramzi bin al-Shibh and Mustafa al Hawsawi, who allegedly helped to train the hijackers and facilitated the attacks by providing logistical support and cash.

On 11 September 2001, al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked four passenger planes, crashing two into the World Trade Center in New York and another into the Pentagon. A fourth jet came down in a field in Pennsylvania after being initially directed toward Washington DC. Some 3,000 people from 90 countries lost their lives in the largest terrorist attack on US soil ion history.

The United States re-deployed troops to Afghanistan in 2001 to fight the al-Qaeda terror group in retaliation for the terrorist attacks in the US.

*al-Qaeda is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.