Darth Vader Helmet Worn in ‘Star Wars’ Franchise to Hit Auction Block

The instantly recognizable helmet of Darth Vader, the classic villain of the “Star Wars” film series, is set to go to the highest bidder at Profiles in History’s upcoming Icons and Legends of Hollywood Auction in September.

According to the auctioneer, the helmet and mask combo was worn by actor David Prowse throughout the filming of “The Empire Strikes Back.” Most importantly, it was used during one of the film’s most iconic moments - when Darth Vader drops some knowledge on Luke Skywalker, revealing that he is the hero’s father.

© Courtesy of auction company Profiles in History Auction company Profiles in History puts up an original Darth Vader helmet/mask, which was used by actor David Prowse during the filming of "The Empire Strikes Back," for sale.

“Without question, Darth Vader is one of the greatest villains ever portrayed on film,” the auction company states in a release. “His angular, skull-like mask and helmet has been lifted to iconic status and is universally recognized as a symbol of evil in pop culture.”

“Both the mask and helmet are constructed of fiberglass, the mask is painted in dark metallic gray with black accents; its interior is marked with a ‘1’ in white paint with worn foam rubber padding and tinted plastic lenses. Two of the original three elastic straps are present to secure the mask to David Prowse’s head,” it adds before offering additional details on the item.

“Original Darth Vader helmet/masks are exceedingly rare and considered the ‘Holy Grail’ of science fiction artifacts,” the release concludes. Profiles in History estimates the treasured piece will fetch anywhere between $250,000 and $450,000.

Other items from the “Star Wars” franchise that are up for grabs include actor Warwick Davis’ signature Ewok spear from “Return of the Jedi,” as well as X-Wing Fighter pieces and a full-sized model of lovable robot R2-D2 from “A New Hope,” among other memorabilia.

The auction, due to take place from September 25-26 in Los Angeles, California, will include nearly 1,000 items.