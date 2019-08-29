Register
17:09 GMT +329 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Smoke rises from oil refinery stacks at Philadelphia Energy Solutions plant in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., August 21, 2019

    EPA to Propose Repealing Obama Rules on Methane Emissions for Oilfields – Report

    © REUTERS / MARK MAKELA
    US
    Get short URL
    Egor Efimchik
    0 12

    The Trump administration already tried to freeze the implementation of methane emission regulations in early 2017, but the move was rejected by a federal court. Trump is seeking to reinvigorate the oil and gas sector, but his efforts have triggered concerns among climate change campaigners.

    The United States’ Environmental Protection Agency is set to propose a rollback of Obama-era restrictions on methane emissions on Thursday, The Wall Street Journal reports.

    It is understood that the proposed plan was formally introduced on Wednesday and aims to abandon the existing federal government requirements that the oil and gas companies introduce technology to prevent methane leaks from oilfields, pipelines and storage facilities.

    It would leave in place only indirect regulations on methane, the main constituent of natural gas, which is considered a major greenhouse gas alongside carbon dioxide.

    The proposal, which is designed to boost crude oil and natural gas production, wouldn’t seek to repeal rules on volatile organic compounds – the pollutants emitted by burning fuel.

    The new rule will be open for public comment and review, and is set to be finalised early next year, according to The New York Times.

    Erik Milito, a vice president at the American Petroleum Institute, a trade association for the oil and gas industry, praised the proposal, describing it as “a smarter way of targeting methane emissions”.

    Rachel Kyte, the special representative of the UN secretary-general on sustainable energy, called the proposal “extraordinarily harmful” on the other hand.

    Several major oil companies, including Exxon, Shell and BP America, have earlier urged the Trump administration to reinforce methane regulations.

    But relaxing the regulations could benefit small producers, who find it costly to inspect and repair oil wells.

    “It’s much easier for them to regulate those existing sources,” Lee Fuller, executive vice president of the Independent Petroleum Association of America, said of the major producers. “But for these small businesses, it’s a very different economic impact.”

    According to the EPA’s estimates, methane accounts for 9 per cent of greenhouse emissions from human activities in the US, second only to carbon dioxide, which accounts for 82 per cent of all emissions.

    Anthropogenic methane emissions in the United States come primarily from the oil and gas industry, livestock, landfills, and manure.

    The EPA already attempted to halt the implementation of the methane rules early in Trump’s presidency, but a federal appeals court rejected the push.

    In June, the agency erased Obama’s landmark climate change policy, the Clean Power Plan, which was proposed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from power plants, and replaced it with the weaker Affordable Clean Energy (ACE) rule, triggering a lawsuit from a coalition from 22 states.

    Last year, the EPA proposed to roll back another major Obama-era rule, called the Mercury and Air Toxics Standards, which aimed to curb toxic mercury pollution from coal-and oil-fired power plants.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Splendour on Red Carpet: Venice International Film Festival Opening Ceremony Kicks Off in Italy
    Trump denies it, but there are credible reports that, when briefed on this year's hurricane season, he asked advisers whether it would be feasible to treat them like he was in a Michael Bay movie, and blow them up with nuclear bombs.
    Nuclear Hurricane
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse