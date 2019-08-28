Jilted Wife Wins $3.2 Million in Revenge Porn Case Against Ex-Husband, His New Girlfriend

A North Carolina woman has asserted in a lawsuit that her estranged husband and his new significant other posted her topless photographs on a hookup app and Facebook, stalked her, and made false claims about her health online.

Elizabeth Ann Clark was awared $3.2 million in what appears to be the first revenge porn lawsuit to reach a jury verdict in North Carolina, The Fayetteville Observer reported.

The woman had accused her ex-husband, US Army Maj. Adam Clark and his new girlfriend, Lt. Col. Kimberly Rae Barrett, of posting her partially nude photos on Facebook and the dating app Kik, libel, and "alienation-of-affection", which basically allows a spouse to sue an alleged homewrecker.

According to documents obtained from the plaintiff’s attorney by The Fayetteville Observer, a personal ad was posted in the "Missed Connections" section of Craiglist, a US classified adverstising website, alleging that Elizabeth was unable to take care of her children and that she had herpes and suffered from an eating disorder. The plaintiff’s lawyer reportedly claimed that the ads were posted by Adam.

The jury decided that Adam Clark had to pay his jilted wife $2 million, with the judge reportedly adding another $10,000 specifically for revenge porn. Kimberly, in turn, will have to pay $1.2 million.

"I did believe I was going to win because I knew what I was telling was the truth. And I know my story, and I knew what I lived through every single day and still to this day, and what I'm going to continue to live through", she said.

Adam Clark is also facing misdemeanor charges of stalking and cyberstalking in connection with the allegations, while Barrett is reportedly under military investigation for adultery, "using her position to influence childcare and accessing the medical records of Elizabeth Clark and her children".