Register
14:33 GMT +322 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    ‘This is Called Martial Law’: Internet Freaked Over Secret Army Training Across North Carolina

    JFK Special Warfare Center
    US
    Get short URL
    0 11

    Known as ‘Robin Sage’, the drills are considered the US Army’s ‘premiere unconventional warfare exercise’, and see special forces cadets, troops out of the Fort Bragg military installation, and volunteer civilians descend on counties across North Carolina for training.

    The US Army is planning to hold a series of extensive special forces training drills across 21 counties in North Carolina starting next Friday and running through September 12, with the military urging the public not to be concerned about the drills, which will feature troops “acting as realistic opposing forces and guerilla freedom fighters, known as Pineland’s resistance movement,” the Charlotte Observer has reported, citing an Army press release.

    The special forces student-based ‘resistance’ will be wearing civilian clothes, along with a “distinctive brown armband,” with personnel involved in the drills simulating “an environment of political instability characterized by armed conflict, forcing Soldiers to analyse and solve problems to meet the challenges of this ‘real-world’ training,” the release added.

    Footage from previous similar drills shows troops in army camo detaining a vehicle, frisking a suspect, and roleplaying machinegun-toting ‘militia’ fighters driving around in in a battered pickup truck, followed by tactical engagements in a wooded area and a warehouse. Previous iterations of the drills have included the use of helicopters, Humvees, and other military equipment.

    According to the military, the drills were announced well ahead of time, with all local law enforcement agencies and local officials informed following a deadly 2002 incident which saw one soldier killed and another wounded after a police officer from Moore County mistook troops involved in the drills for actual criminals.

    “Residents may hear blank gunfire and see occasional flares. Controls are in place to ensure there is no risk to persons or property. Residents with concerns should contact local law enforcement officials, who will immediately contact exercise control officials,” officials said.

    Fears of 'Martial Law'

    Online however, suspicious users speculated about the true purpose of the drills, with some wondering whether they were meant to putting down and destroying “liberal antifa inspired rioting,” while others argued that maybe the real target was “civilians!”

    “This is called martial law. This type of activity is not necessary for American citizens to see or partake of,” one concerned user wrote. “Are they preparing for a civil war in the USA?” another asked. “Now ask yourself why are they not doing this on a military base?” a third queried.

    Others asked whether the drill was a repeat of ‘Jade Helm’, a series of exercises across multiple states from California to Texas in the summer of 2015 which similarly led to conspiracies about the drills being “a psychological operation aimed at getting people used to seeing military forces on the streets.” A few paranoid users even suggested that residents could exprect a “false flag” operation in North Carolina soon due to the drills.

    Others took aim at the Army’s nonchalant tone urging locals ‘not to be concerned’. “Don’t be concerned if people come bursting into your home or place of business because it’s just a military exercise?” one user sarcastically asked. “And this is why we need weapons,” another added.

    Only a few users were found online calling for calm, with one user saying he lives in the area, and that these kinds of drills happen “on the regular, and it is frankly not news.”

    Related:

    IDF Practices Invading Gaza Just Days After Hamas Drills for Israeli Invasion
    Watch US F-22 Pilots Conduct 'Hot Seat' and 'Hot Pit' Drills
    China, Taiwan Hold Rival Military Drills Amid US Navy Transit, Arms Deal
    Trump Says Kim Ready to Start Negotiations as Soon as US-South Korea Drills Over
    S-300 Missile Systems Repel Enemy Strike in South Russia Drills
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Bridge to the Past: Rare Nostalgic Photos From the USSR
    A Bridge to the Past: Rare Nostalgic Photos From the USSR
    Trade Troll
    Tower Troll
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse