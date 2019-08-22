UFOs have been a source of curiosity in the US for years in the region around Roswell and Area 51, which has attracted a lot of attention from conspiracy theorists and UFO fans who suspect it is secretly engrossed in UFO law.

A bizarre glowing object in the night time sky over Nevada left a family in shock after it was seen twice before strangely disappearing.

The object was filmed above Laughlin in Clark County, US.

The video shows the light levitating above the motorway the the family drove down.

Almost instantly, the object disappears from sight, the family then shout in amazement: "No way, it disappeared."

It continues before the mysterious light suddenly materialises a minute later over Laughlin's high-rise towers.

The obscure shape seems to have numerous lights which can be seen despite the blurry footage.

The women filming the scene says it's not a "blimp" and "no one ever sees them" in the area.

Then, in unison, the lights disappear into the black sky again.

"What, it's gone," the cameraperson proclaims in shock.

The footage was found and posted by YouTube user addieixmarie, who uploaded the video on 8 August.

It has been since shared by UFO conspiracy channel The Hidden Underbelly, who captioned the video: "UFO spotted twice over Clark County," with viewers rushing to the comments section to voice their thoughts.

Commenters on the video reacted in amazement.

One wrote "The aliens know that everyone is coming to area 51, so they are packing up."

The comment was a reference to the viral 'Storm Area 51' Facebook event scheduled for 20 September this year.

"That looks like the one spotted over Illinois a couple of days ago," another said.

Another disagreed, claiming that the object "might actually be an advert on a blimp."

There have been other UFO sightings in August, including a cigar-shaped object appearing in the skies of Wyoming during a meteor shower.