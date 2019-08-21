Louisiana State University Reports Armed Intruder, Police on the Scene

No shots have been fired, and there are no injuries, as Louisiana State University advised to avoid the area or remain in a safe place.

Louisiana State University has reported an armed intruder on its Twitter account, saying that there is the police on the scene and advising people to "Run, Hide or Fight".

LSUPD: Reported armed intruder in Coates Hall. Run, Hide or Fight. LSUPD on scene. Monitor https://t.co/ZpdXns8r3I for further information. — LSU (@LSU) August 20, 2019

​Shortly after alerts went out, WBRZ reported that the situation was under control, however, the university refuted the reports, stressing that the situation was ongoing and advising to continue to avoid the area or remain in a safe place.

That is NOT correct. The situation is ongoing. Continue to avoid the area or remain in a safe place. We will post when we have more information. https://t.co/nJU8ZyfKwg — LSU (@LSU) August 20, 2019

​There were several videos from the scene circulating social media.

Police units headed to Coates Hall on Dalrymple Drive. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/KRKBfGRlOw — Lester Duhé (@LesterDuhe) August 20, 2019

Here’s the scene here on Tower Drive. Heavy police presence. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/t27RLaU0V9 — Lester Duhé (@LesterDuhe) August 20, 2019

