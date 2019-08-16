Suspicious Package Found in Lower Manhattan Subway Station, NYC Police Advise to Avoid Area

In the statement shared via Twitter, the police urged people to avoid the Fulton Street subway station.
ADVISORY: Please avoid the area of Fulton St & William St in the Fulton St subway station (Manhattan) due to a police investigation. Expect a police presence and emergency vehicles in the area. Check @NYCTSubway for possible schedule changes. More info to follow. pic.twitter.com/aFIXuhYAf6— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) August 16, 2019
As it's seen on photos shared on social media, the suspicious objects turned out to be pressure cookers or electric crockpots. According to the police, the bomb squad has cleared the suspicious items.
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)