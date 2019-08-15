Register
01:40 GMT +315 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US passport

    No Payment, No Passport: IRS Enforces Policy to Tackle ‘Seriously Delinquent’ Tax Debt

    CC0
    US
    Get short URL
    0 14

    Whether at home or abroad, Americans who owe a certain amount of money in back taxes may see their passports confiscated as the US’ Internal Revenue Service (IRS) steps up enforcement of federal law.

    Last week, the IRS announced that in conjunction with the US Department of State, it would heighten enforcement of the 2015 Fixing America’s Surface Transportation (FAST) Act, which allows the federal government to deny a citizen’s new passport application or even revoke an existing passport if the individual owes a “seriously delinquent” tax debt totaling $52,000 or more - fees and penalties included.

    The August 8 news release from the IRS notes that prior to them notifying the State Department of an individual’s seriously delinquent debt, the person in question will receive a “Letter 6152, Notice of Intent to Request US Department of State Revoke Your Passport,” giving them 30 days to contact the federal agency and show good faith in attempting to resolve their tax debt.

    These attempts can include an installment agreement between the individual and the IRS, the agency’s acceptance of a so-called compromise offer based on income and other personal financial factors or other negotiations listed in the agency’s CP508C Notice section.

    “Our goal was to remind people that this program has been in operation but additionally that it is our intention to begin referring cases to the U.S. Department of State for passport revocation,” IRS spokeswoman Cecilia Barreda told CNBC.

    Barreda added that 400,000 people have been notified of their at-risk status since the program first began back in February 2018. However, It’s only recently that the federal agency said it will begin actively sending cases to the State Department.

    Following the program’s inception, the IRS received a total of $11.5 million in back taxes from 220 individuals by the end of June 2018, and another 1,400 people with seriously delinquent tax debt entered into payment agreements with the IRS by July 13, 2018.

    According to CNBC, the IRS would not release more recent data on the program.

    The IRS highlighted that a number of situations, including bankruptcy, residency in a “federally declared disaster area” and falling victim to “tax-related identity theft” could allow the IRS to reverse the seriously delinquent status of an individual.

    The agency also noted that those serving in combat zones will not have their passports revoked during their time overseas.

    Related:

    Dow Plunges 800 Points Over Growing Recession Concerns
    At State Fair, Democratic Candidates Seek Path to Flipping Pro-Trump Iowa Counties in 2020
    Trump Administration Warns UK of Dumping Free Trade Deal, Urges Tax Cut for US Firms - Reports
    Billionaire Financier George Soros Launches New 2020 Election Super PAC
    Top Global Exporter Germany Teeters on Brink of Recession Amid Trade Wars, Brexit Slump – Report
    Tags:
    back-taxes, taxes, passport, passport, US Internal Revenue Service, Internal Revenue Service, U.S. Department of State, State Department, State Department, IRS
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Models Sizzle in Swimsuits at Beach Fashion Show in Sri Lanka
    Models Sizzle in Swimsuits at Beach Fashion Show in Sri Lanka
    Enacting Endangerment
    Enacting Endangerment
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse