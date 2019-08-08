Victoria's Secret Head Wexner Says Epstein Misappropriated 'Vast Sums of Money' from Him - Reports

Billionaire Leslie Wexner on Wednesday accused his former money manager Jeffrey Epstein, who was recently arrested on charges of sexually abusing minors in the early 2000s, of misappropriating millions from him and his family.

Wexner, the billionaire behind Victoria's Secret, who owns a $4.6 billion fortune, issued a statement to members of the Wexner Foundation, alleging that more than $46 million of his family's fortune was uncovered after the L Brands CEO decided to cut ties with Epstein in 2007, the Wall Street Journal reported.

“We discovered that he had misappropriated vast sums of money from me and my family,” Wexner told the foundation Wednesday, cited by the Journal. “This was, frankly, a tremendous shock, even though it clearly pales in comparison to the unthinkable allegations against him now.” He added that “every dollar of [this sum] was originally Wexner family money.”

Epstein reportedly transferred $46 million worth of investments to a Wexner charitable fund in January 2008, according to tax records reviewed by the Journal. Wexner said the transfer was only a fraction of the funds Epstein allegedly "misappropriated."

Epstein was arrested in early July over multiple allegations of child sex trafficking and is accused of sexually assaulting over 30 girls as young as 14 years old. Prosecutors allege the financier lured underage girls to sex parties in his New York mansion and his estate in Florida. Epstein pleaded not guilty, but if convicted, he faces up to 45 years in jail.