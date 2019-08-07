Porn Star Lynn Pleasant Faces 10 Years in Jail for Allegedly Hiring ‘Hitman’ to Kill Son’s Dad

Pleasant has been appearing in adult films since 2005 and has frequently discussed her work in public forums online. She was the winner of the best part-time amateur model prize for the Adult Webcam Awards in 2015.

Adult film star Lynn Pleasant (Katrina L. Dartford) may be facing up to 10 years for attempting to hire a hitman to assassinate her son's father for $4,875.

The conspiracy by the 31-year old’s came to an end when the hitman she paid was revealed to be an undercover police officer.

The pornography actress pleaded guilty to the charges on Monday and is now facing extensive prison time.

She allegedly made calls to various individuals this year, offering them money to kill the victim - referred to as R.H. - once on 20 October and 9 November respectively, twice on 10 November and once again on 19 November.

The number of what seemed to be a hitman was passed to her by a friend.

According to the Spokesman Review, on 10 November 2018, Pleasant sent a "thank you" mail card containing $2,500 to the hitman’s address in Montana.

She had agreed to pay up to $5,000 for the 'hit' and the initial $2,500 was considered a down payment, according to prosecutor Traci Whelan.

The only specific requirements for the hitman were not to harm the child, she was not concerned if others who lived in the home were harmed.

Ultimately the hit did not go through and the targetted person was not hurt.

Pleasant was stopped and arrested at Spokane International Airport in Washington on 19 December after a trip to Hawaii. She was subsequently given a $304,700 fine.