Fancy Soiree For One: Bear Raids Fridge For Avocado and Margaritas

Having an intruder in your house while you are asleep is rarely a pleasant experience, especially if the intruder weighs nearly 600 kilos, is covered in brown fur, and rummages through your fridge with impunity.

A brown bear broke into a house in California in the middle of the night and threw itself a midnight banquet while the family was asleep upstairs.

The family woke up to see the fridge pillaged with its door open and food lying on the floor. After checking the security camera footage, the family found that the culprit was, in fact, a bear.

​The video shows that the furry beast opened the fridge and treated itself to an avocado. This was naturally not enough, so the bear retrieved ice cream from the freezer drawer, consuming all of it. The animal also ate some other foods from the refrigerator as well.

Then the bear decided to wash down its midnight dinner with a margarita, punching its nails through the margarita mix to be able to drink it.

An hour later, the bear eventually left the house.