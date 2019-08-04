Alleged Video Emerges Online Showing Moment Gunman Opening Fire Outside Crowded Bar in Dayton, Ohio

The police neutralised the shooter outside Ned Peppers Bar, and, at the moment, are searching the city for another masked suspect, who had reportedly fled the scene in a dark-coloured Jeep.

The video that was published on Sunday allegedly shows the area where the shooting occurred in the Oregon District of Dayton, Ohio with 10 people feared dead and 10 more injured.

The witness hears multiple, repeat gunshots and sees people fleeing from the scene, running for their lives.

Warning: This Video Contains Strong Language

#BREAKING: Video captures heavy gunfire from an active shooter situation at a crowded bar in Dayton, Ohio. Multiple fatalities and injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/WdgtTUfg3C — UA News (@UrgentAlertNews) August 4, 2019

The tragedy comes several hours after a young man attacked people at a Walmart in El Paso, killing at least 20 and seriously wounding 26 others. According to the investigators, the shooter may have been specifically targeting Hispanics. The FBI has launched a domestic terrorism investigation into the incident.