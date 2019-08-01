Trump Mulls Blockade, Quarantine on Venezuela - Report

The US Treasury Department earlier announced new Venezuela-related sanctions targeting 10 individuals and 13 entities allegedly linked to the operation of Venezuela’s Local Committees for Supply and Production agency.

When asked by reporters on Thursday whether he was considering a blockade or a quarantine of Venezuela, US President Donald Trump said: "Yes, I am".

Venezuela has been suffering a humanitarian and political crisis that intensified in January when US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself the country’s interim president after disputing incumbent President Nicolas Maduro's re-election.

The United States and several other countries recognized Guaido's claim. However, Russia, China, Cuba, Bolivia, Turkey and a number of other countries have said that they only recognize the constitutionally-elected Maduro as the legitimate president of Venezuela.

Maduro has called Guaido a puppet of the United States and accused Washington of trying to orchestrate a coup to take over the country’s vast petrochemical resources.

Caracas and the Venezuelan opposition have been engaged in talks since May mediated by the Norwegian government. Earlier this month, a delegation of the Venezuelan government and representatives of the opposition-held a three-day round of Norway-mediated talks in Barbados in efforts to resolve the ongoing crisis in the country.