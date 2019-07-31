Marianne Williamson a Twitter Sensation After Democratic Debate With 'Yada Yada' & 'Dark Power'

The first night of the second Democratic debates for the nomination of the Democratic Party candidate for the 2020 US presidential election began in Detroit on Tuesday. 20 people were nominated, which has never happened in the history of the United States. Therefore, the debates had to be divided into two days.

At first nobody took independent candidate Marianne Williamson seriously, but after the first round of Democratic debates, she had performed so well that some Democrats began to express real interest in the outsider.

During the first night of the second Democratic debates, Marianne Williamson’s phrase about Trump’s “dark psychic force” became the biggest internet moment of the night.

Moreover, she said that the Democratic Party shouldn’t be surprised that so many Americans believe “yada, yada, yada”, referring to an episode of the 90s sitcom “Seinfeld” where George Costanza’s girlfriend using the term “yada, yada, yada” to gloss over significant parts of stories.

MARIANNE: "so many American people believe yada, yada, yada..." pic.twitter.com/bCSV7Wfceh — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) July 31, 2019

​Williamson's speech quickly became a hot topic in social medias.

​Her unique style has turned Marianne Williamson into an internet sensation.

Marianne Williamson is like if the trailer for the movie #Cats became a person. #DemDebate — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 31, 2019​

I don’t want to see Marianne Williamson as president, but I’d love to see her give a commencement speech at Hogwarts. Her opening statement was spellbinding. #DemDebate — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) July 31, 2019

​Williamson has been a primary source of political memes during the latest debates.

Who has done this to Marianne Williamson’s Wikipedia page and how can we nominate them for the Nobel prize #demdebate pic.twitter.com/zIlDPv9omO — Stephanie D. (@stephdingdong) July 31, 2019​

This Himalayan Salt lamp just endorsed Marianne Williamson #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/EOTpLpnOFa — (((steven schwartz))) The Digital Bear Jew (@RainCityBadger) July 31, 2019​

Marianne Williamson is an American New Age and self-help genre writer. She has published 11 books, four of which have become top-ranking New York Times best-sellers. Her books have sold more than 300 thousand copies all over the world.