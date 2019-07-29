Police Respond to Active Shooter Situation at Gilroy Food Festival in California

The police were called after 5:30 pm local time for an active shooter at Christmas Hill Park.

The police and emergency services responded to an active shooter situation at Christmas Hill Park of San Jose in California, where Gilroy Garlic Festival is taking place.

The police said that multiple people were shot. NBC Bay Area reported that ambulance crews were told 11 people "were down".

There were no immediate reports on the circumstances of the shooting, however, a witness reported that a male in their 20s started shooting at one of the booths at the festival.

There were also multiple videos from the scene circulating on social media showing people running away from the food stands at the festival.

yo somebody was shooting at the gilroy garlic festival. be safe pic.twitter.com/B39ZIYe8wr — niah ㊝ (@wavyia) July 29, 2019

Shooting Gilroy Garlic Festival pic.twitter.com/EgwL7baNse — roach rocha (@roach_Rocha95) July 29, 2019

