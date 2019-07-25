Accused Child Sex Trafficker Jeffrey Epstein Found Mysteriously Injured in Jail - Reports

The American businessman, who was denied bail a week ago, served 13 months in jail back in 2008 on prostitution-related charges involving underage girls.

Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, arrested this month on sex trafficking charges, was found injured and unconscious on the floor of a cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre in Manhattan, the New York Post reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

According to multiple reports, the financier might have attempted to commit suicide, because he had marks on his neck. Epstein was taken to hospital, but his condition, as well as the origins of his wounds remain unclear.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

Epstein was arrested on 6 July over charges of sexually abusing minors in 2002-2005. Federal prosecutors indicted Epstein on charges of running a sex-trafficking operation that lured dozens of underage girls to sex parties in his New York mansion and his estate in Florida. He pleaded not guilty, but if convicted, the billionaire faces up to 45 years in prison.