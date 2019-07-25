US Judge Blocks Trump Administration From Implementing New Asylum Rule

"The effect of the Rule is to categorically deny asylum to almost anyone entering the United States at the southern border if he or she did not first apply for asylum in Mexico or another third country," Judge Jon Tigar said in the ruling on Wednesday. "This new Rule is likely invalid because it is inconsistent with the existing asylum laws."

The judge ordered the US government to halt implementing the rule and to return to pre-rule practices for processing asylum applications, according to the court document. A management conference has been set for October 21, the document added.

Last week, Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan said that the Trump administration will implement new restrictions that will end certain protections for asylum-seeking migrants, mostly impacting those from Central America, in order to deter the influx at the US-Mexico border.

Caravans of migrants from Central American countries seeking asylum began moving toward the United States through Mexico last fall. US President called the surge of arrivals a crisis and declared a national emergency in February to secure funds for constructing a border wall.