US Immigration Service Says Will Review Naturalization Test

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced on Friday it would review the test for applicants for the country's citizenship.

"U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is revising the current naturalization test with improvements to ensure it continues to serve as an accurate measure of a naturalization applicant’s civics knowledge and that it reflects best practices in adult education assessments. The goal is to create a meaningful, uniform, and efficient test that will assess applicants’ knowledge and understanding of U.S. history, government and values," the agency said in a statement.

Late last year, USCIS formed a working group to review the citizenship test, which will consider possible changes that will be included in the conversational part of the test. The new test is scheduled to be adopted in December 2020 or early 2021. Its trial version will be tested this fall.

According to Section 312 of the Immigration and Nationality Act, citizenship applicants must have an understanding of the English language, including the ability to read, write, and speak.

They also must know basics of US history, principles and government.