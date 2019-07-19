Trump to Call Swedish Prime Minister to "See What We Can Do About Helping A$AP Rocky"

A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Myers, has been in detention in Sweden since 5 July on suspicion of assault. A street brawl involving the artist's entourage occurred on 30 June during their stay in the Swedish capital.

US President Donald Trump said Friday that he was going to call "the very talented Prime Minister of Sweden" to discuss the situation over the star rapper.

Just spoke to @KanyeWest about his friend A$AP Rocky’s incarceration. I will be calling the very talented Prime Minister of Sweden to see what we can do about helping A$AP Rocky. So many people would like to see this quickly resolved! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2019

​Earlier in the day, the US president suggested that his administration was working to release A$AP Rocky.

During an Oval Office event dedicated to the Apollo 11 mission, Trump said that he would continue his efforts to help the rapper.

“We are going to be calling and talking to them, we’ve already started. And many, many members of the African-American community have called me, friends of mine, and said, could you help,” said Trump.

The US president said, "I personally don’t know A$AP Rocky. But I can tell you he has tremendous support from the African-American community in this country."

"And when I say African-American, I think I can really say from everyone in this country, ’cuz we’re all one. I have been called by so many people asking me to help A$AP Rocky,” he added.

Following the rapper's detention in early July, outrage sparked both internationally and in Sweden. Over 600,000 people signed a petition to release the rapper and several artists pledged to boycott Sweden.