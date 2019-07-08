US Activists Disrupt Pence's Speech at Pro-Israel Conference in Washington (Photo)

"Activists blockade largest pro-Israel conference," Code Pink said in a statement on Twitter.
Code Pink's National Co-Director Ariel Gold said in a statement on Twitter that the conference was "being shut down" by protesters.
BREAKING: activists blockade largest pro-Israel conference @CUFI #freepalestine #BDS #countercufi pic.twitter.com/XBsaR4Ctwj— CODEPINK (@codepink) July 8, 2019
Inside the venue, protesters tried to interrupt Pence's speech several times, but conference attendees drowned out the protesters with chants of "Am Yisrael Chai," which means "Israel Lives!"
The protesters outside the conference hold up signs reading "We Boycott Until Palestine is Free" and "Every Settlement is an Obstacle to Peace."
