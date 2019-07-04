Trump Says All 'Very Much Under Control' in Southern California After Earthquake

A strong magnitude 6.4 earthquake hit southern California near the city of Ridgecrest, about 113 miles (175 km) northeast of Los Angeles, the US Geological Survey said on Thursday.

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that he had been briefed on the earthquake in Southern California.

Been fully briefed on earthquake in Southern California. All seems to be very much under control! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 4 июля 2019 г.

According to media reports, the tremor was felt throughout Los Angeles, as far north as Fresno and in Las Vegas, Nevada, to the east. It was quickly followed by several smaller aftershocks in the area, Reuters reported.

According to poweroutage.us, cited by Reuters, there were some 5,851 customers without power in Kern County.

The quake is the largest in southern California since the 1994 magnitude 6.6 Northridge earthquake, which was centered in a heavily-populated area of Los Angeles and caused billions of dollars of damage, the USGS said, according to Reuters.

The USGS warned on Thursday, cited by CNN, that the area could be struck by more aftershocks in coming days, and could still be hit by a larger tremor.

According to geologists, a magnitude 6.4 quake, depending on depth and duration, is considered strong and is capable of causing severe damage.