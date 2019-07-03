The San Bruno police have responded to the shooting incident at the Tanforan mall, local media reported, citing eyewitnesses.

The South San Francisco Police department has confirmed a shooting at the Tanforan mall. In turn, the San Bruno police department has warned local residents to stay out of the Tanforan area.

Please stay out of the Tanforan area - San Bruno Police Department is on scene investigating a shooting. We will update when we have more information. Thank you

San Bruno had a shooting At Tanforan Mall in San Bruno. Police onscene. Please avoid the area.

Meanwhile, local netizens have shared alleged footage of the shooting incident on the social media.

(San Bruno, CA) Shooting in San Bruno Mall —Police are searching the area near the mall. It is unconfirmed which direction the suspect fled.

According to local media reports, the San Bruno station is closed as a precaution measure. Moreover, all roads near the Tanforan Mall are reportedly blocked by the police. No further information was immediately available.

A witness who is a shop owner at the mall said that he heard about eight shots and saw at least two gunshot victims on the second floor of the mall. Police have not confirmed the witness information, the KPIX 5 broadcaster reported.

According to local media, citing the eyewitnesses, at least 4 people were injured in the incident at the mall. The San Francisco General Hospital had reportedly confirmed it was on alert to expect two gunshot victims from the incident.

Meanwhile, the police have also reportedly evacuated the 12th Street Station in Oakland after reports that the Tanforan Mall shooting suspect was seen in the area.

#BREAKING: 12th Street Station in #Oakland is closed after reports that the #SanBruno mall shooting suspect was at the station

The station has been evacuated and police are at the scene



The station has been evacuated and police are at the scene https://t.co/BaeN5YXvYH pic.twitter.com/KEZeRtaVVk — KRON4 News (@kron4news) 3 июля 2019 г.

Last year a shooter opened fire at the Youtube headquarters in California's San Bruno. Notably, the Tanforan Mall is situated not far from the main Youtube office.

