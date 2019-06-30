Watch Millions of Mayflies Invade Northern Ohio

Countless mayflies invaded the northern part of Ohio this week, covering vast territories and causing a lot of discomfort to the locals. Numerous images show the little creatures laying on the ground or pasting all over houses, boats, or cars.
So we may have had a few mayflies show up last night @MILLERBOATLINE. pic.twitter.com/H15LQx2lRr— Stone Laboratory (@stonelab) June 27, 2019
The swarm of the insects is so big that local weather radars detected it on Thursday.
MAYFLY ALERT!— Jenn Harcher (@JennHarcher) June 27, 2019
STORMFOX detected a mayfly invasion in our western basin around 1AM this morning! @fox8news pic.twitter.com/VFH7Kik0I0
