US Signs New Conventional Weapons Destruction Agreement With Ukraine

On Tuesday, the US and Ukraine signed a new memorandum of understanding on conventional weapons stockpile management, according to a US Department of State press release.

The memorandum, which was signed by US Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs R. Clarke Cooper and Ukraine Ministry of Foreign Affairs Acting Director of the Directorate of International Security Ruslan Nimchynskyi, sets $4 million toward the construction of six explosive storehouses for the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

The project will take place over the next couple of years and is expected to "enhance the safety and security of Ukraine’s munitions stockpiles," according to the press release.

The project is also expected to help Ukraine meet "international standards for physical security and stockpile management."

"From 2004 to 2018, the US Conventional Weapons Destruction program has invested more than $40 million in support of Ukraine’s effort to address the legacy of the large quantities of conventional arms and ammunition inherited after the dissolution of the Soviet Union," the release adds.

In 2018, the US government helped clear more than 227,000 square meters of landmines in Ukraine by funding conventional weapons destruction projects.