23:16 GMT +325 June 2019
    A 20-foot high cartoon baby blimp of US President Donald Trump

    Infamous Trump Baby Balloon Expected to Appear at US’ July 4th Festivities

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Social justice group CodePink recently announced that it will be proudly flying the Trump baby blimp in Washington, DC, when US President Donald Trump gives his speech at the Lincoln Memorial for this year’s July 4 festivities.

    Ariel Gold, CodePink’s co-director, told the Washingtonian on Tuesday that the National Parks Service (NPS) granted the group a permit to display the 20-foot inflatable during the “Salute to America” event meant to celebrate the US’ independence.

    However, the infamous blimp won’t be the only one to make an appearance. According to Gold, miniature versions of the inflatable will also be arriving on the scene.

    Donald the Baby Blimp
    © Sputnik / Maud Start
    The Trump-ets Are Sounding on the Emerald Isle as ‘Baby Blimp’ Leads Dublin’s Protests

    Earlier this month, Gold told the Washington Post that the idea of having the balloon at the event came about after POTUS revealed his interests in 2018 of holding a military parade, a move which was ultimately shot down over cost and infrastructure-related concerns.

    “We see [the blimp] as an image of Trump’s behavior, which is, as we all know, unpredictable and prone to tantrums about things that are really, really dangerous,” Gold told the outlet. “It’s a way of saying, we really need an adult in the White House.”

    On its website, the group has stated that its demonstration will take place on the National Mall between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. local time.

    “Trump's America has been one of putting children in cages, banning refugees and immigrants, aligning with the murderous Saudi regime, supporting Israel's occupation and system of apartheid, instigating a war with Iran, and spreading hate and racism across the US and the world,” reads an event announcement from the group. 

    “We say no way!”

    A satirical balloon of a baby US President Donald Trump is seen through the US-Mexico border fence during a demonstration against him prior to his visit to Calexico, California, as seen from Mexicali, Baja California state, Mexico, on April 5, 2019.
    © AFP 2019 / Guillermo Arias
    Outrage as 'Baby Trump' Blimp Flown at US-Mexico Border Ahead of POTUS' Visit

    It adds that the event is meant to “protest the racism, hatred, fear, and militarism that Trump stands for and promotes.”

    The Trump blimp has previously been used in the UK, France, Argentina and Ireland in protests against 45. In 2017, NPS granted documentary filmmaker Taran Singh Brar the necessary documents to install a 30-foot, Trump-inspired chicken blimp outside of the White House. At the time, Brar explained that he set up the balloon to criticize Trump “for being a weak and ineffective leader.”

