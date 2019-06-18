US State Department Confirms ‘Multiple Security Incidents’ Regarding Clinton’s Emails - Report

The Clinton email scandal broke out in 2015, when The New York Times revealed that the former US Secretary of State had used a personal email account to conduct government business between 2009-2013, in violation of US Department of State rules.

The US Department of State acknowledged that it spotted “multiple security incidents” related to former employees’ handling of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s emails, noting 23 incidences of “violation” and 7 “infractions” issued within the framework of the ongoing investigation.

"To this point, the Department has assessed culpability to 15 individuals, some of whom were culpable in multiple security incidents," Mary Elizabeth Taylor, the Department of State’s Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of Legislative Affairs, wrote to Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, cited by Fox News.

In the letter to Grassley, who is responsible for controlling the security investigation, Taylor noted that "DS has issued 23 violations and 7 infractions incidents. [...] This number will likely change as the review progresses."

According to the letter, the US Department of State admits that the security investigation became more time-consuming than expected, noting that the security review is projected to be completed by 1 September.

"Given the volume of emails provided to the Department from former Secretary Clinton's private email server, the Department's process has been necessarily more complicated and complex, requiring a significant dedication of time and resources," the letter reads, cited by Fox News.

According to the letter, disciplinary actions are slated to be imposed on those who are “culpable of a valid security violation or three or more infractions.”

"This referral occurred whether or not the individual was currently employed with the Department of State and such security files are kept indefinitely," noted Taylor’s letter.

No employee nameshave been revealed, according to Fox News.

The scandal over Clinton’s emails erupted in March 2015 following a New York Times report on the matter.

On 10 July, 2015, the FBI launched an investigation into "potential unauthorized transmission and storage of classified information" on ex-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's personal email server. The agency revealed that a substantial part of correspondence contained classified information. Still, after a year-long probe, then-FBI director James Comey on 5 July, 2016 recommended that no charges be brought against Clinton.

In late October 2016, Comey resumed the probe into Clinton's emails after some were found on a laptop owned by Anthony Weiner, the husband of top Clinton aide Huma Abedin. A few days later, Comey stated that the FBI had not changed its previous conclusions with regard to the then-Democratic presidential nominee.