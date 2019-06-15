Trump Lobbies Lockheed Martin CEO to Keep Plant Open in US 'Swing State' of Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Donald Trump in a statement said he called the CEO of US weapons manufacturer Lockheed Martin about continuing Sikorsky aircraft plant operations in Pennsylvania which is considered a key state in US presidential elections.

"Just spoke to Marillyn Hewson, CEO of @LockheedMartin, about continuing operations for the @Sikorsky in Coatesville, Pennsylvania. She will be taking it under advisement and will be making a decision soon... While Pennsylvania is BOOMING, I don’t want there to be even a little glitch in Coatesville – every job counts. I want Lockheed to BOOM along with it!" Trump said via Twitter on Friday.

The closure of the Coatesville plant, where helicopters are manufactured, would affect some 465 employees, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Pennsylvania is considered to be a key "swing state" in presidential elections because candidates from both major political parties usually have at least a chance to win it. The state is in the top six in terms of electoral votes and is also home to hundreds of thousands of manufacturing jobs.