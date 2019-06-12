Macron Downplays Death of Oak 'Friendship Tree' He Planted With Trump

In April 2018, during a visit to the United States, French President Emmanuel Macron planted an oak tree in front of the White House. This week, US officials confirmed that the tree symbolising 100 years of French-American friendship had died.

French President Emmanuel Macron has promised to send United States President Donald Trump a new tree to replace the dead one.

"We will send him another, it is not a tragedy," Macron told Swiss broadcaster RTS. "Do not see symbols where there are none, the symbol was to plant it together."

Earlier, it was reported that the oak tree that President Trump planted on the White House lawn in April 2018 has died.

After the tree had been planted back in 2018, it was again dug out and placed in quarantine. This is a standard measure for importing trees into the United States, which is necessary to prevent the spread of diseases and pests.

The tree presented by Macron had a symbolic meaning. It was taken from a forest in the north of France, where during the First World War more than 2,000 American soldiers were killed in a battle with the German army.