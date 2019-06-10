First VIDEO of Manhattan Skyscraper in Smoke After Chopper Crash Emerges Online

The first video footage from the scene of Monday's helicopter crash landing has appeared online.
787 7th ave, #midtown NYC. We’re 1 block south. 20 mins ago there was a loud sound like a too-low #helicopter & I looked up and saw sheet of flame on roof and then smoke. News reports saying helicopter/small plane crash onto roof which would be consistent with what I heard/saw. pic.twitter.com/swY3ksLskH— Lance Koonce (@LHKoonce) 10 июня 2019 г.
Video footage apparently shot before the crash showed the chopper flying erratically just moments before the crash.
BREAKING: VIDEO SHOWS HELICOPTER FLYING ERRATICALLY MOMENTS BEFORE CRASHING IN MANHATTAN #NewYork #Manhatten pic.twitter.com/dtYd7D2SSv— Breaking News (@7billionpeoples) 10 июня 2019 г.
Police advised the public to avoid the area as firefighters deployed to the scene.
reports of a plane or helicopter crash in Midtown, Manhattan pic.twitter.com/dweOfL2AAZ— atmospheres (@vkknkhjh) 10 июня 2019 г.
#Breaking: Just in - Reports of a helicopter has crashed into a building in mid-town #Manhattan, New York Fire Department has responded and went out. - Developing... video Credit: @PlantBasedPapii pic.twitter.com/WRsJlwDVuz— Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) 10 июня 2019 г.
ABC News reported, citing a fire official, that one person was killed in the incident.
The building, located on 7th Avenue between 51st and 52nd streets, has been evacuated.
All comments
Show new comments (0)