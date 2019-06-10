First VIDEO of Manhattan Skyscraper in Smoke After Chopper Crash Emerges Online

A fire has broken out on top of the skyscraper where the crash landing took place, with the Fire Department deploying to the scene, and at least one person feared dead.

The first video footage from the scene of Monday's helicopter crash landing has appeared online.

787 7th ave, #midtown NYC. We’re 1 block south. 20 mins ago there was a loud sound like a too-low #helicopter & I looked up and saw sheet of flame on roof and then smoke. News reports saying helicopter/small plane crash onto roof which would be consistent with what I heard/saw. pic.twitter.com/swY3ksLskH — Lance Koonce (@LHKoonce) 10 июня 2019 г.

Video footage apparently shot before the crash showed the chopper flying erratically just moments before the crash.

Police advised the public to avoid the area as firefighters deployed to the scene.

reports of a plane or helicopter crash in Midtown, Manhattan pic.twitter.com/dweOfL2AAZ — atmospheres (@vkknkhjh) 10 июня 2019 г.

#Breaking: Just in - Reports of a helicopter has crashed into a building in mid-town #Manhattan, New York Fire Department has responded and went out. - Developing... video Credit: @PlantBasedPapii pic.twitter.com/WRsJlwDVuz — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) 10 июня 2019 г.

ABC News reported, citing a fire official, that one person was killed in the incident.

The building, located on 7th Avenue between 51st and 52nd streets, has been evacuated.