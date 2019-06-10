Helicopter Crash Lands Onto Roof of Midtown Manhattan Building, Killing One (VIDEO)

At least one person died as a result of the incident, according to a fire official.

A helicopter crashed into a Midtown Manhattan building on Monday, killing its pilot and sparking a small fire. New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio told a press conference shortly after the crash that investigators had found "no indication that this was an act of terror."

Governor of New York Andrew Mark Cuomo reacted to the crash saying that "people who were in the building said they felt the building shake."

New York Gov. Cuomo gives an update on helicopter crash landing in NYC pic.twitter.com/5fHYPVHyyc — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) 10 июня 2019 г.

New York City Fire Department released images from the scene of the crash.

Images from the scene of today’s helicopter crash at 787 7th Ave. in Manhattan. #FDNY members remain on scene. There is one fatality reported. pic.twitter.com/7qyyJWrMsw — FDNY (@FDNY) June 10, 2019

​Earlier, the media reported that the aircraft made a hard landing onto the roof of the edifice. The building where the Monday accident took place is located on 7th Avenue between 51st and 52nd streets.

Following the incident, a Midtown Manhattan building was evacuated.

Scene at 52nd between 6th and 7th after plane/helicopter crash in NYC. Building was evacuated. pic.twitter.com/8XqDDRvr2C — CJ Cervantes (@SirVontezII) 10 июня 2019 г.

The White House has responded to the crash noting that US President Donald Trump has been briefed on the Monday incident in Manhattan.

The police are now investigating the case.