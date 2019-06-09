The Attorney General is under continuous criticism from US President Trump’s opponents due to speculations of him purposefully shielding the President from investigations from the moment he entered office.

US Attorney General William Barr compared his return to the Department of Justice to the landing of Allied troops in Normandy, a Fox News report says. According to the Attorney General, he had to dodge accusations and criticism like World War II soldiers dodged bullets.

"As we watched the coverage of June 6, 1944, D-Day, I had the thought that my arrival this time felt a little bit, I think, like jumping into Sainte-Mere-Eglise on the morning of June 5, trying to figure out where you could land without getting shot," he said at the FBI Academy on Friday.

Barr, who also served as Attorney General during George W. Bush’s administration, returned to office after the election of President Trump. He came at a time when the Democrats pressed the “Russian collusion” issue and the Department faced intense questioning surrounding the Special Counsellor Robert Mueller's probe according to Fox News.

Barr was suspected of bias after he wrote a memo in which he said Trump did not exceed his power limits in firing FBI Director James Comey. Since then both Democratic lawmakers and the media have accused him of purposefully shielding President Trump from scrutiny. Earlier in May, Trump tasked the Attorney General with declassifying all intelligence that led to the initiation of the Mueller Probe in the first place, which again fueled the fire of criticism against Barr.

On 6 June 1944, allied forces joined the fight against Nazi Germany, which Russia had already been fighting for three years. A massive paratrooper landing was staged at the town of Sainte-Mere-Eglise. However, continued fighting left many buildings aflame and this illuminated the paratroopers making them easy targets for Nazi forces. Some soldiers landed into the fires, while others got stuck in trees and were shot before they could cut themselves loose. The town of Sainte-Mere-Eglise features parachutes on its coat of arms in remembrance of the D-Day operation.