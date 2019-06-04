Register
04 June 2019
    Special counsel Robert Mueller's redacted report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election as released on Thursday, April 18, 2019, is photographed in Washington.

    Key Mueller Witness Arrested Over Transport of Child Porn – Report

    US
    The man sat through “multiple interviews” with special counsellor Robert Mueller during his investigation. At least one interview has been given under so-called “proffer agreement,” which limits a prosecutor’s ability to use the information against the witness.

    George Nader, a Lebanese American businessman said to have ties to US President Trump's associates, has been arrested on charges of transporting child pornography, The Hill reported Monday.

    Nader has been arrested in John F. Kennedy Airport on Monday, after a search conducted in a "matter unrelated to child pornography" discovered several cell phones in his possession, and inspection of one of the phones for evidence revealed files that "appeared to contain child pornography." A separate search warrant was then issued, which revealed a total of 12 videos, "explicit videos of minors engaging in sexual conduct," according to The Hill report citing the criminal complaint.

    ​If convicted of the charge, the businessman could face 15 to 40 years in prison, the report says.

    U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller makes a statement on his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election at the Justice Department in Washington, U.S., May 29, 2019. RE
    © REUTERS / Jim Bourg
    Journo on Mueller Report: Media and Dems Are Trying to Suck Blood Out of This Stone
    Nader's name is mentioned numerous times in special counsellor Robert Mueller's report on his investigation into alleged ties between President Trump's campaign staff and the Russian government. Nader is said to have sat through "multiple interviews" with Mueller's office, The Hill report says. At least one interview was conducted under a so-called "proffer agreement" — which means Nader provided information in exchange for that information not being used against him.

    Robert Mueller concluded his investigation this March, without finding enough evidence to charge members or associates of the Trump campaign with conspiring with Russia during the 2016 presidential race. Both Russia and Washington repeatedly denied all allegations prior to the conclusion of Mueller probe.

