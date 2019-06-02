Activist WRESTLES Mic From Democratic Presidential Candidate at Political Event

Sen. Kamala D. Harris is one of 14 presidential candidates who gathered in San Francisco over the weekend for the California Democratic Convention.

A political event at which Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) was speaking on Saturday was briefly disrupted when a man rushed onto the stage and snatched the microphone out of the surprised Democratic presidential candidate's hand, reported media.

Harris was seated onstage at a panel hosted by the liberal group MoveOn at a forum in San Francisco when the unidentified man walked directly toward her and grabbing the mic said that he was “asking for your attention to a much bigger idea”.

The man tried to speak but was quickly restrained by several men.

Harris was talking about pay equity for 'women of colour' at when she was interrupted.

After the intruder was removed, she returned to the stage amid chants of “Kamala, Kamala.”

“I'm good, I’m good,” she told the audience.

MoveOn spokesman Brian Stewart said the disruption was brief as the man was removed from the stage and the programme resumed.

“He was not arrested or detained as far as I am aware,” Stewart said.

After the incident, an animal rights group called Direct Action Everywhere issued a news release claiming responsibility, identifying the man who disrupted the event as Aidan Cook.

While a Harris campaign spokesman failed to offer a prompt comment on the incident, one Harris supporter, South Carolina Democrat Bakari Sellers, tweeted: “You notice @KamalaHarris wasn't afraid.”

Harris is one of 14 presidential candidates who are gathering in San Francisco over the weekend for the California Democratic Convention.

Formerly California's attorney general and a vocal critic in Congress of President Donald Trump's immigration policies, Harris has been lobbying to protect “the dreamers” from deportation — immigrants who came to the US illegally as children.

Most recently, Harris was among the Democrats who questioned Brett Kavanaugh at his Supreme Court confirmation hearing due to his views on abortion and on the special counsel's probe into the Trump campaign's alleged collusion with Russia in the 2016 election.

​Kamala Harris's Baltimore-based campaign focuses on reducing the population's living costs and a middle-class tax credit, immigration and criminal justice issues, and a Medicare-for-all healthcare system.