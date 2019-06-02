Register
03:13 GMT +302 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during the official announcement as a candidate for national elections, in Mexico City

    Mexican President Hints at Tightening Migration Controls to Defuse US Trade Row

    © AFP 2019 / Pedro Pardo
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Mexico's president on Saturday hinted his country could tighten migration controls to deal with US President Donald Trump's threat to impose tariffs on Mexican goods, while saying that he expected "good results" from talks planned in Washington next week.

    In a news conference in the Gulf of Mexico port of Veracruz, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Mexico could be ready to step up measures to contain a recent surge in migration in order to reach a deal with the United States, Reuters reported. Lopez Obrador said he expected "good results," including a deal from the talks where the Mexican delegation is led by Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard.

    "The main thing is to inform about what we're already doing on the migration issue, and if it's necessary to reinforce these measures without violating human rights, we could be prepared to reach that deal," Lopez Obrador said.

    Workers build a border fence in a private property located in the limits of the US States of Texas and New Mexico taken from Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua state, Mexico on May 26, 2019.
    © AFP 2019 / HERIKA MARTÍNEZ
    Mnuchin, Lighthizer Opposed Trump's Idea to Impose Tariffs on Mexico - Reports
    His comments follow those of deputy foreign minister for North America Jesus Seade, who told Reuters on Friday that Mexico wanted to sharpen existing measures to curb the flow of Central Americans trying to reach the US.

    Lopez Obrador also said Mexico would not pursue trade wars with the United States, but noted that his government had a "plan" in case Trump did apply the tariffs.

    "We're doing all we can to reach a deal through dialogue. We're not going to get into a trade war, a war of tariffs and of taxes," he said.

    The Mexican President didn’t answer the question as to whether he would allow Mexico to become a so-called safe third country, which would allow US authorities to send migrants back to Mexico and make them apply for asylum there. Following earlier arrangements, US authorities since January have begun sending migrants back to Mexico to wait there while their US asylum claims are being processed.

    Trump declared an ultimatum saying that he will apply the tariffs on June 10 if Mexico does not halt the flow of illegal immigration, largely from Central America, across the US-Mexican border. The plan would impose a 5% tariff on Mexican imports starting on June 10 and increase monthly, up to 25% on 1 October.

    READ MORE: Mexico, US to Hold Tariff Talks on Wednesday – Foreign Minister

    The decision hit Mexican financial assets and global stocks, yet met resistance from US business leaders and lawmakers worried about the impact of targeting one of the United States' top trade partners.

    Related:

    Mexico, US to Hold Tariff Talks on Wednesday – Foreign Minister
    Mysterious 19th-Century Shipwreck Discovered in Gulf of Mexico (PHOTOS)
    Heading South? Trump's Mexican Tariffs Cause Stock Tumble
    Mnuchin, Lighthizer Opposed Trump's Idea to Impose Tariffs on Mexico - Reports
    Trump Tariffs on Mexico to Have ‘Severe’ Consequences for Texas - US Lawmaker
    Trump Says Auto Companies Will Return to US After New Tariffs Imposed on Mexico
    Tags:
    migrants, migration, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Mexico, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sexy, Nerdy, Inked & Curvy: Lingerie Fighting Championships in the US
    Sexy, Nerdy, Inked & Curvy: Lingerie Fighting Championships in the US
    Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats
    Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse