US Records Greatest Number of Measles Cases Since 1994 - CDC

NEW YORK (Sputnik) - The number of measles cases in the United States has risen to the highest level in more than 25 years with at least 971 people infected, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a report on Thursday.

"Today, CDC is reporting 971 cases of measles in the United States thus far in 2019. This is the greatest number of cases reported in the US since 1994, when 963 cases were reported for the entire year," the report said.

CDC Director Robert Redfield urged everyone who can get vaccinated to do so, stressing that the dangers of measles are greater than the perceived risks associated with the vaccine.

“Measles is preventable and the way to end this outbreak is to ensure that all children and adults who can get vaccinated, do get vaccinated. Again, I want to reassure parents that vaccines are safe, they do not cause autism. The greater danger is the disease that vaccination prevents,” Redfield said.

The measles outbreaks in New York state have been steadily growing for the past 7 months, according to CDC. The agency projects that if the trend continues through the Fall, the US may lose its measles elimination status, which the country received in 2000.