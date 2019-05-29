Defense Cooperation Agreement Between US, UAE Now in Effect - White House

"The DCA will enhance military coordination between the United States and the United Arab Emirates, further advancing an already robust military, political, and economic partnership at a critical time," reads the statement. "The United States and the United Arab Emirates share a deep interest in promoting prosperity and stability in the region."

"The DCA will advance that interest by fostering closer collaboration on defense and security matters and supporting efforts by both nations to maintain security in the Gulf region," it adds.

— James LaPorta (@JimLaPorta) May 29, 2019

The US also has defense cooperation agreements with Bahrain, Qatar and Kuwait.

​The latest agreement comes days after the US Defense Department announced that officials from the US and Estonia signed a five-year document to continue a defense cooperation between the two countries through 2024. According to a release from the defense agency, Estonia joins fellow Baltic states Lithuania and Latvia in the move.