Man Sets Himself ON FIRE Outside White House (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

According to a correspondent at the site of the incident, citing the Secret Service, the man has been taken to hospital after the officers responded "in seconds" and extinguished the fire.

The US Secret Service has confirmed earlier media reports that a man set himself on fire outside the White House. The man has reportedly been taken to hospital, with his condition remaining unknown. The incident took place at the Ellipse, near 15th and Constitution Ave., near the Washington Mall, a very popular tourist area.

At approximately 12:20 p.m. a man lit himself on fire on the Ellipse near 15th and Constitution Ave., Secret Service personnel are on scene assisting @NatlParkService and @usparkpolicepio in rendering first aid. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) 29 мая 2019 г.

An alleged video of the incident has appeared online.

The saddest thing I’ve ever seen. A person set themselves on fire in the park at the south lawn of the Whitehouse. Please pray for their soul pic.twitter.com/OjTL0kGWa7 — patlangs (@LangsPat) 29 мая 2019 г.

According to a FoxNews correspondent, the US Secret Service has responded to the incident "in seconds," with the fire being extinguished as soon as the man was approached by officers.

Secret Service confirms details about man who lit himself on fire outside the White House this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/tqZ4RrmTyz — Meghan K. Welsh (@meghankwelsh) 29 мая 2019 г.

The Washington Fire Department has confirmed that the man has been taken to hospital.

"I can confirm that we've transported one patient with burns from the Ellipse and we're now on the scene assisting law enforcement", a spokesperson for the Washington Fire Department stated.

The man’s motives remain unknown. The White House hasn't commented on the matter.