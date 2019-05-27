Register
14:26 GMT +327 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An F/A-18F Super Hornet jet flies over the USS Gerald R. Ford as the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier tests its EMALS magnetic launching system, which replaces the steam catapult, and new AAG arrested landing system in the Atlantic Ocean

    Foo Fighters: US Navy Pilots Ran Into BIZARRE Flying Objects Over East Coast

    © REUTERS / U.S. Navy/Erik Hildebrandt
    US
    Get short URL
    131

    The pilots apparently started picking up these strange objects after radars aboard their Super Hornet warplanes were upgraded to "a more advanced system", and the radar sightings were soon followed by visual detection.

    Frequent sightings of enigmatic flying objects capable of performing maneuvers seemingly impossible for terrestrial craft were reported by US naval aviation pilots operating over the country’s eastern seaboard, according to The New York Times.

    As the newspaper explains, the flying objects, which showed up "almost daily" from the summer of 2014 to March 2015, were able to reach altitudes of up to 30,000 feet and hit hypersonic speeds despite possessing no visible engines and not leaving exhaust plumes.

    "These things would be out there all day", Lt. Ryan Graves, an F/A-18 Super Hornet pilot, said. "Keeping an aircraft in the air requires a significant amount of energy. With the speeds we observed, 12 hours in the air is 11 hours longer than we’d expect".

    Space X Starlink satellites
    © Photo: YouTube/cbassa
    'Bizarre Train of Lights' UFO Mystery in Dutch Skies SOLVED (VIDEO)
    The encounters apparently started occurring after pilots of the VFA-11 "Red Rippers" squadron stationed at Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia, had the 1980s-era radars installed aboard their Super Hornets "upgraded to a more advanced system", the newspaper notes, but were initially ignored due to being considered false radar tracks.

    Lt. Danny Accoin, who, along with Graves, was part of that squadron, said he interacted with these objects twice, with one such encounter involving a training missile on his jet locking onto the enigmatic bogey which also showed up on his infrared camera.

    "I knew I had it, I knew it was not a false hit," he said. But still, "I could not pick it up visually".

    Later, however, the pilots started actually seeing these objects which seemed to be able to attain hypersonic speeds and perform sudden stops, as well as to turn around instantaneously, which should be impossible

    "Speed doesn’t kill you. Stopping does. Or acceleration", Lt. Graves remarked.

    He also observed that while mankind did make "helicopters that can hover" and "aircraft that can fly at 30,000 feet and right at the surface", a vehicle which can perform all these feats "with no jet engine, no exhaust plume" would be something else entirely.

    READ MORE: US Navy's New UFO-Detecting System to Keep Sightings Secret From Public − Report

    Earlier this month, the Washington Post revealed that new guidelines established by the US Navy will require pilots and other staff to report encounters with unidentified flying objects, though the military apparently does not intend to make this data available to the general public.

    Related:

    Alien Anomaly: Is It Crashed 'LIVING UFO Spaceship' in New Google Mars Snapshot?
    Like in Avengers Movie: WATCH Insanely Bizarre UFO-Like Cloud Appear in Thailand
    'Underwater ALIEN Base' Lurks Beneath Great Lakes, UFO Amateur Claims
    Tags:
    encounters, military aircraft, reports, UFO, Boeing F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, US Navy, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Luzhniki Stadium's Observation Deck
    Moscow at its Finest: Luzhniki Stadium's Deck Astonishes With Splendid Views
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse