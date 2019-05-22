Mueller Report Was Disappointment to Democrats so they Want 'Do Over' - Trump

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said that the recently released Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on purported ties between his presidential campaign and Russia during the 2016 US election was a "big disappointment" to the Democrats and that was why they wanted a "do over."

"After spending 40 Million Dollars, reviewing 1.4 million pages of documents, & interviewing 500 people with the total support of the White House, the Mueller Report was a BIG DISAPPOINTMENT to the Democrats, so they want a DO OVER. It doesn't work that way-so bad for our Country!" the president tweeted.

The Democrats are on a fishing expedition, wanting to interview the same people, and see the same things, as we just went through for two years with Robert Mueller and the 18 Angry Dems. Never happened to a president before. Never even happened to President Obama! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 22, 2019

The US Justice Department released in mid-April the redacted version of the long-awaited report by Special Counsel Robert Mueller summarising the outcome of the investigation into allegations of Trump-Russia collusion and Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 US election.

READ MORE: Media Strategist Points to Creators of 'I Hate Trump' Instagram Campaign

© AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite GOP Rep Calls for Trump’s Impeachment, Says Barr Misrepresented Mueller’s Report

According to the document, the investigation did not find any evidence of collusion between Russia and Trump's campaign team but still accused Russia of attempting to interfere in the election.

Russia's alleged meddling in American affairs, including in the 2016 presidential election that resulted in Trump's victory, has never been proven. Yet, the Democrats continue to insist that collusion between "Russian operatives" and Trump associates did take place during the US presidential campaign.